Woman arrested after claiming she shot, killed her boyfriend

ST. LOUIS – A woman is now in custody after claiming she shot and killed her boyfriend late Thursday night.

Police responded to Wall Street at North Broadway in north St. Louis after receiving a call of a woman saying she shot her boyfriend after an argument. Detectives described the fight before the shooting as a verbal one.

Upon arrival, they found the victim dead. The woman, who has not been identified was not at the home.

Officers later located the woman and took her into custody, several miles away.

No additional details are available at this time.

7/23/2020 2:20:00AM

800 block of Wall

Homicide

Adult male shooting victim, deceased and remaining on scene. pic.twitter.com/2wtHtELoAn — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) July 23, 2020