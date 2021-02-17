Woman arrested after police investigate dog left outside for extended period of time

MARISSA, Ill. – A woman has been arrested after a dog was left outside in the extremely cold weather Tuesday in Marissa, Illinois.

The Marissa Police Department and Marissa Animal Control were called to a residence in the 600 block of North Hamilton at approximately 6:17 p.m. for a report of a dog left outside in the cold for an extended period of time.

Kelsie Phillips, 23, was arrested during the investigation on a Perry County, Missouri warrant for failing to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge. She was taken to the St. Clair County Jail.

The Marissa Police Department and Marissa Animal Control are investigating the treatment of animals at this residence.

The department want to remind all citizens that these cold “temperatures are extremely dangerous for dogs and cats to be out in for extended periods of time. Even larger dogs such as German Shepherds and Huskys may appear suited but are not acclimated to this weather. Please be cautious of how long your animals as been outside.”