ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a man accused of carjacking a woman in Jennings and then forcing her to drive near downtown St. Louis.

Police said the woman told them she was approached by a man just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man then made her get into her car and drive to an ATM on north Boardway where he took the woman’s car, left her there and then drove off, according to police.

The woman was not physically injured.