Woman caught on video stealing package from St. Charles doorstep

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A home owner’s surveillance system captured a suspect taking a package off of their porch and then driving away in an Enterprise Rental Truck on Tuesday in St. Charles.

Police said the incident happened in the 1000 block of Durham Garden Drive.

The suspect is described as a white woman with long dark hair. At the time of the incident she was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the word St. John’s in white lettering on it. Over the hoodie she had on a fluorescent yellow and orange striped vest. She was also wearing gray pants and shoes.

St. Charles County Police Department ask anyone with information on this incident to call 636-949-3002.