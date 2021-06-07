Woman charged for road rage shooting on I-55 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Tennessee family on a road trip to Kansas City had shots fired at them while driving through Jefferson County. Shanyka Fouche, 22, of Memphis now faces charges for assault, shooting into a vehicle, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say that Fouche was the passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-55 at around 3:00 pm in Jefferson County on Friday. Court documents allege that she fired three shots at Nissan Pathfinder with a family of six in it from a handgun during a road rage incident. The four children in the vehicle range in age from two to eleven years old.

Two rounds went through the right front passenger door. Another hit the Pathfinder’s tire, causing it to deflate. One of the bullets went through a door and hit a 32-year-old man in the hip. Fouche’s vehicle sped away from the scene.

The family in the Pathfinder pulled over to the side of the road to call 911. The husband of the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the couple’s four children, an 11-year-old boy, proved to be a strong witness. Pevely Police Chief Alan Eickhoff said, “As he was getting shot at he thinks enough to look at the license plate and memorizes the license plate of the car which enabled us to use On Star. He is actually the hero of this incident.”

Creve Couer Police were able to apprehend Fouche at around 4:00 pm south of Olive Boulevard on northbound I-270. The driver and Fouche were placed under arrest. She also had a two-year-old in the vehicle.

Fouche is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Police believe she poses a danger to the community.

