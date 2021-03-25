Woman charged for setting fire to apartment building injuring 2 and killing cat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis county has arrested and charged a woman for setting fire to a multi-family residence Wednesday.

Police say around 9:45 p.m., they received a call for a fire in the 6900 block of Colonial Woods Drive.

After investigating, Police found it was an arson case. They arrested 38-year-old Fatima Sljivar as a suspect.

When the fire department arrived, they said Sljivar stood in the way of the truck so they could not put out the fire.

She admitted to lighting paper on fire, calling it a “show,” which set two of the eight units on fire. Two other units were damaged by smoke.

There were some residents in the building who had to jump out of second-story windows to escape the fire.

Two adult females suffered minor injuries from escaping. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Sljivar’s cat was also killed in the fire which she said she knew and it would be better if the cat was dead.

She has been charged with arson in the first degree and animal abuse. Sljivar is being held on a $100,000, cash only, no 10% bond.