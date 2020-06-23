Woman claiming breast cancer, other issues accused of fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois woman who claimed she had muscular dystrophy and other health issues in order to obtain financial assistance and other benefits has pleaded not guilty to federal charges. Sarah Delashmit of Highland on Monday entered her pleas to wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert Sison, who released her on own recognizance and ordered to surrender her passport. The 35-year-old Delashmit is accused of faking illnesses between 2016 and 2018 to attend a camp in Dallas serving people with disabilities and receive donated items through a New York nonprofit organization