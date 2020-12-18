Woman connected to ‘Felony Lane Gang’ arrested in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS- Webster Grove’s police say they caught a woman who may be connected to the Felony Lane Gang, according to our partners at the Post-Dispatch.
Heather Harper, who is from Knoxville, was charged with identity theft and forgery.
The Post-Dispatch reports Harper was arrested Wednesday at the Commerce Bank in Webster Groves. She was reportedly trying to cash a check for $1,852. She was using a license that belonged to someone else.
Police told the Post-Dispatch the ID, debit card, and checkbook Harper had were all stolen.
Police also told the paper that they found wigs in her car and clues in her phone that she was connected to the gang.
In November, Lake St. Louis Police warned about the return of ‘Felony Lane Gang’. The police there said they have seen an uptick in recent thefts.
FOX2 has also reported on them in the past. In 2018, two people from Florida were caught in St. Charles stealing items from people’s cars.
