O’FALLON, Mo–A 20 year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital this morning following an overnight shooting here Sunday.

Authorities responded to the 1100 block of North Main Street in O’Fallon just before 3 am Sunday and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her torso. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say a person at the home at the time of the incident was being interviewed Sunday and that a weapon was recovered from the scene.