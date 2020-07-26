Woman dead, man injured after early Sunday morning shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police say just before 3:30 Sunday morning a man and a woman were shot in the 5500 block of West Florissant in north St. Louis near the Northwest Supermarket. The man was shot in the chest, but he was conscious and breathing when authorities arrived. They say the woman died from her injuries.

According to the St. Louis police and the latest report that was released on Thursday, there have been 138 homicides this year in St. Louis city, which could be on pace to surpass the 194 homicides in all of 2019 and the 186 homicides in 2018.

So far this year, the report shows that there are 103 open homicide cases in the city of St. Louis and nearly all were shooting related deaths.

As of the end of last week, the report says St. Louis police have closed 35 cases from this year and 11 cases from last year.