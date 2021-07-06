Woman died after being shot in north St. Louis, police ask for help in identifying suspect

ST. LOUIS – A woman died Tuesday evening after being shot in north county.

Police responded to a beauty salon in the 2100 block of Chambers Road around 5:15 p.m. where they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

The victim and a male suspect had arrived at the beauty salon together, according to police. Once they were inside, an altercation developed between them.

After leaving the beauty salon, the male suspect shot the woman and fled the scene on foot.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.

For information regarding the incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).