Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ST. LOUIS – A fatal car accident occurred at I/44 and South Compton Avenue Saturday at 8:13 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 69-year-old woman was traveling east on I/44 near Jefferson in a Chevrolet Equinox. The car left the road and hit a guardrail, causing the car to hit a bridge pillar. The 48-year-old woman passenger died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.