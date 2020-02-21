Woman dies in house fire in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a woman in south St. Louis. The woman was found dead Friday inside the home in the 3700 block of Robert Avenue near Carondelet Park. Her name has not been released. Firefighters contained the flames and found the woman inside. She died at the scene.

A neighbor who lives the street, Deborah Evans, took a cellphone video of the fire and called 911 and told the dispatcher she believed a woman was trapped inside. Heavy fire was showing from the front when firefighters arrived.

"As soon as I looked across the street I saw smoke coming out of the top of the front door, out of the top. The dog was chained up. The lady's car door was open. After five minutes the flames were fully engulfed. The guy across the street tired to go in but it was too much fire going on," said Deborah Evans.

" I went back in the house and I got the fire extinguisher and went running over to s see if I could do anything but the smoke was coming out too thick I couldn't get in the house. I tried breaking the window out but it just created bigger flames so I backed off," said neighbor Dave Kohler.

Neighbors said the woman lived alone in the home and she was about 70 years old. The St. Louis Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating, which doesn't necessarily mean the fire was suspicious. Bomb and Arson investigators are normally called in when there is a fatal fire.

