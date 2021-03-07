Woman dies in Saturday afternoon fire in High Ridge, MO

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – A woman died in an apartment fire Saturday afternoon after firefighters attempted to rescue her.
Saturday at 4:50 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Gravois Road in High Ridge, Missouri.
Firefighters say there was a large amount of fire coming from the front doorway of one of the apartments when they arrived. A neighbor confirmed someone was still in the apartment and the rescue attempt began immediately.
Firefighters located the victim in the front room of the apartment and removed her withing minutes. Tragically, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and is begin handled by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Arson Investigation Team.