ST. LOUIS – A woman has died and another man is hurt after a crash Friday afternoon in south St. Louis County.

The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. Friday near the area of Reavis Barracks Road and Lemay Ferry Road.

Investigators say an 89-year-old woman was heading eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road in the northbound turn lane onto Lemay Ferry Road. The driver crossed a center line, struck another car heading westbound.

The woman was rushed to the hospital after the crash, but later pronounced dead. Investigators say she possibly experienced a medical event prior to the crash. A man in the second car was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the crash. If you have more information on what led up to the crash, contact the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).