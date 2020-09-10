Woman drove drunk, hit motorcycle killing one

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Belleville woman has been charged after hitting a motorcycle while she was driving under the influence. The motorcycle passenger has since passed away from her injuries.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons charged Erin Arras Thursday with aggravated driving under the influence causing death. The incident happened Monday, September 7 in the 700 block of West Broadway in Alton, Illinois.

The victim, 27-year-old Natasha Dillinger, passed away from her injuries Wednesday, September 9. The motorcycle driver was also hurt in the crash. That victim’s condition has not been released.

Arras was charged with a DUI in 2010 in St. Clair County.

She is being held at the Alton Police Department and will be transferred to the Madison County Jail. Her bond was set at $500,000.