Woman drowns on Big River at Washington State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo.– A 65-year-old woman drowned on the Big River Tuesday. Officials say it happened near the boat access on State Rt. 21 in Washington State Park.

Several departments responded to a water rescue after receiving a 9-1-1 call about a woman wading in the water who had disappeared.

Before the first responders arrived, a kayaker in the area investigated a spot about 250 yards downstream and found the woman unresponsive and not breathing.

The Potosi Fire rescue boat transported Washington County Ambulance members to the patient who confirmed she was dead. No foul play is expected.

The De Soto Rural Fire Protection District Chief said there have been several river and swimming fatalities already this summer throughout his district and the state. He is encouraging all residents and visitors to familiarize themselves with river safety and always wear a personal flotation device.