Woman ejected from vehicle, driver flees scene of serious-injury crash

ST. LOUIS – A driver ran from the scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused serious injuries to a woman in the other vehicle.
The crash happened about 12:15 a.m. Friday on North Broadway at Portland Terrace.
Police say, a white car collided with a pickup truck causing the woman driving the pick-up to be thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital.
Police are now searching for the driver and a passenger in the white car that ran away.
No other details have been disclosed about what led up to the crash.