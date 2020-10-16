Woman ejected from vehicle, driver flees scene of serious-injury crash

ST. LOUIS – A driver ran from the scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused serious injuries to a woman in the other vehicle.

The crash happened about 12:15 a.m. Friday on North Broadway at Portland Terrace.

Police say, a white car collided with a pickup truck causing the woman driving the pick-up to be thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Police are now searching for the driver and a passenger in the white car that ran away.

No other details have been disclosed about what led up to the crash.

Overnight accident North Broadway and Jackson Street St Louis Missouri. Female ejected from a truck and the other driver fled on foot.https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/RzhaEAyU37 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 16, 2020