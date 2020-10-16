Woman ejected from vehicle, driver flees scene of serious-injury crash

ST. LOUIS – A driver ran from the scene of a two-vehicle collision that caused serious injuries to a woman in the other vehicle.

The crash happened about 12:15 a.m. Friday on North Broadway at Portland Terrace.

Police say, a white car collided with a pickup truck causing the woman driving the pick-up to be thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

Police are now searching for the driver and a passenger in the white car that ran away.

No other details have been disclosed about what led up to the crash.

