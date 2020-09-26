Woman fatally shot in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot in the head Saturday at about 2:40 p.m.

Police said the incident happened in the 4500 block of Lexington Avenue. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

