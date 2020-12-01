Woman fatally shot in Kingsway West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed just before 7:00 p.m. Monday along Union Boulevard and Paulian Place in north St. Louis.
Police said she died at the scene.
Police have not released the identitiy of the woman or if any arrests have been made.
