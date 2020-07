CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Major Case Squad is investigating after Creve Coeur Police found a woman dead in an apartment.

Creve Coeur Police responded to a burglary call at 11:11 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Wiggens Ferry Drive. When officers arrived they found a woman dead inside the apartment. The cause of her death is unknown and her identity is being withheld for the time being.

Due to the suspicious nature of the death detectives asked the Major Case Squad to assist.