Woman found dead in Greenville, Illinois; other person barricaded in home

GREENVILLE, Ill. — Police are investigating a homicide in Greenville, Illinois, Thursday night.

Illinois State Police said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of East South Street around 7:30 p.m. and found a woman dead.

Someone connected to the case may be barricaded in another home in the 500 block of East Main Street, according to police.

This is reportedly connected to a large police presence near Harrison Street and Route 203 in Madison, Illinois.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477.