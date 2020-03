Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating the homicide of an unidentified woman found early Tuesday morning in the 1900 Hebert Street.

The scene is in north St. Louis near the intersection of New Florrisant and North 20th Street.

Police said the victim suffered puncture wounds to the abdomen and died at the scene. Investigators have not determined what type of weapon caused the wounds.

Police have no suspects or motive at this time.