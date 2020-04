EAST ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed overnight in East St. Louis.

Police say the woman was found around 11:00 p.m. on South 29th Street at Converse Avenue. Authorities have not released the name of the victim, pending notification of family members.

Illinois State Police has joined the East St. Louis Police Department in the investigation.

Investigators have no suspects or motive.

