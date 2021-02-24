Woman gets hand stuck in car, St. Louis Fire Department free her

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department helped free a woman from her car after she got her hand stuck when reaching for her fallen phone.
The incident happened Wednesday at about 1:00 a.m. When she couldn’t get herself loose, her friend had to call the fire department to rescue her. Her finger was stuck for over an hour.
The crews cut the front seat of her car in half to get her free. The woman was not seriously injured and just needed a bandage for her finger.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was there.