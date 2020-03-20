Woman gives birth at Springfield Walmart store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Walmart store in Springfield had some joyful news during this time of panic buying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A customer at the store gave birth to a baby girl Wednesday in the store’s toilet paper aisle. Store manager Jessica Hinkle says when the woman’s water broke, she told store employees she was going to go into labor there.

KYTV reports a labor nurse who happened to be in the store and firefighters helped deliver the baby in only 45 minutes as other customers cheered for the woman. Hinkle says she contacted the woman Thursday and the child and mother are doing well.

