Woman grazed by bullet in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened on James Cool Papa Bell Avenue at Glasgow Avenue.
The bullet grazed her mouth.
by: StaffPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – A woman was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened on James Cool Papa Bell Avenue at Glasgow Avenue.
The bullet grazed her mouth.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.