Woman grazed by bullet in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was grazed by a bullet Wednesday night at about 11:30 p.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened on James Cool Papa Bell Avenue at Glasgow Avenue.

The bullet grazed her mouth.

