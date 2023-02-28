MARION, Ill. – A woman is accused of headbutting and kicking a deputy moments after her arrest in southern Illinois.

Prosecutors have charged Alicia Klisnick with aggarvated battery to a peace officer in the investigation. She also faces charges for possession of adult use cannabis in motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and suspended vehicle registration.

Williamson County deputies pulled Klisnick over on North Market Street on Feb. 25, 2023. Investigators say she became argumentative with authorities, who later found drugs and paraphernalia in her vehicle.

As a deputy escorted her to the patrol vehicle, Klisnick attempted to pull away several times. Once placed into the vehicle, she reportedly started kicking the door. Deputies opened the rear passenger door to deescalate the situation. After that, she reportedly heabutted an offcier and kicked a deputy in the groin.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.