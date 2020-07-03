Woman hit, killed along Interstate 635 in Kansas City

Breaking News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A woman walking on Interstate 635 in Kansas City, Kansas, was hit by a vehicle and killed early Friday morning, authorities there said.

The woman was walking on the northbound lanes of the interstate around 3:30 a.m. Friday when she was hit by a vehicle, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. Officials said they did not know why the woman was walking on the roadway. Her name had not been released by midmorning Friday.

The crash was in an area of the interstate currently under construction. The northbound lanes of the interstate near State Avenue remained closed several hours after the crash.

