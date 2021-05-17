Woman identified following double shooting on Delmar Boulevard

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The University City Police Department has identified the woman shot while she and her husband were driving on Delmar Boulevard Saturday night.

Barbara Goodkin, 70, was shot in the head. Her husband, 74-year-old Stanley Goodkin, was shot in the leg and torso.

Police say the couple was traveling eastbound on Delmar Blvd near Old Bonhomme when they heard gunshots.

Police say the driver realized they had both been shot and drove to the hospital. Barbara Goodkin was put in ICU and later died.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or metallic colored SUV or passenger vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University City PoliceDepartment at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS