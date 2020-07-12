Woman identified in Creve Coeur homicide, husband charged

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has identified the woman found dead in her Creve Coeur apartment Saturday and her husband has been charged with murder.

Kimberly D. Wilson, 39, was found dead from a gunshot wound in her apartment located in the 700 block of Wiggens Ferry Drive.

Her husband, Adrian R. Wilson has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $750,000 cash only.

Adrian Wilson originally told officers he found his wife dead after coming home from out of town. He also told officers their apartment had been burglarized. Investigators found these statements were false, and Adrian Wilson was in the area of the homicide when it occurred.

The couple was married for about ten years and had a history of abuse.