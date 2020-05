ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday night in north St. Louis. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. on Maple Avenue at Clara Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot several times. She was taken to the nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police said Homicide Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.

11:14:00PM

5600 block of Maple

Adult female shot multiple times. Female conveyed to an area hospital in critical condition. Homicide assuming investigation. pic.twitter.com/6IRELBoSke — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) May 1, 2020