ST. LOUIS – Kimberly Ratliff-Penton the woman shot and killed inside a St. John’s Applebee’s last week will be laid to rest Friday.



Her visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Twin Rivers Church on Tesson Ferry with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 12:00 p.m. Her remains will rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, mourners are encouraged to sign the guestbook and leave online condolences for the family.