Woman killed in crash after car goes airborne; hits building in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS– A south St. Louis County woman is dead after police say her car crashed into a median, went airborne, and crashed into a parking lot. It happened around 6:45 PM Wednesday on Union Road.

Police say 57-year-old Rhonda Weedman was driving north on I-55 when she took the Reavis Barracks Road exit and struck the median. Police say her car then went airborne over the median and into a parking lot of an auto-body shop.

Weedman’s vehicle hit two parked vehicles in the lot, two electric signal boxes, and a building. Her vehicle stopped in the overturned position.

Weedman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. There were no other injuries.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.