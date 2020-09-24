Woman killed in crash on Interstate 270 near Washington Elizabeth exit

ST. LOUIS – A woman was killed and four men suffered minor injuries after a car crash happened Thursday just before 3:00 a.m.

Police said as a Hyundai Sonata with four adults in it was changing lanes on Westbound Interstate 270 east of the Washington Elizabeth exit, it was hit by a Nissan Sentra driven by a man “traveling at a high rate of speed.”

The man in the Nissan Sentra was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three men in the Hyundai Sonata were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The fourth passenger in the Sonata, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene,

The accident is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team.