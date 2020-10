ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident overnight.

The victim was trying to cross the road just after 11:30 Thursday on North Broadway at Carrie Avenue in north St. Louis.

Police say a witness called 9-1-1 to report a driver ran a red light on North Broadway, hitting the woman.

The driver stopped for a moment, then took off. No additional information has been released.

10/8/2020 11:37:00PM

Broadway / E. Carrie St Louis Missouri

Accident/ Fatality

