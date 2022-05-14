ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis city homicide detectives have launched an investigation into a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.

Investigators say a woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon along North Vandeventer Avenue. Police are also responding to a nearby scene in the 3200 block of St. Louis Avenue that may be connected with the investigation.

Earlier in the day, authorities also responded to a shooting that ended in the death of a 16-year-old girl in south St. Louis. That happened in the 5900 block of Minnesota Avenue. It’s unclear if the shootings are connected.

No suspect information is available at this time. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.