Woman leads police on bi-state car chase

ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for a woman who led them on an hour-long car chase early Thursday morning.

Police said it started at about 3:15 a.m. along Route 3 in Granite City. Officers chased the woman driving a red pick up truck into Troy, Illinois. They used spike strips to puncture the truck’s tires near the 55 – 70 – 64 split in East St. Louis, but the woman continued driving on one rim.

She crossed the Poplar Street Bridge, then got on 55 going the wrong way. That’s when officers called off the chase. They later found the truck abandoned on Potomac in south St. Louis, but the driver had ran away.