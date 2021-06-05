Woman on motorcycle killed in crash with semi truck on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal accident that happened on Interstate 270 eastbound, east of Lindbergh, involving two motorcycles and a tractor trailer at approximately 1:25 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say that two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on I-270 when one of the motorcycles hit a pothole and veered into the left side of a tractor trailer in the next lane.
The driver of this motorcycle, 49-year-old Robin Foster of St. Louis, fell off of the motorcycle which then hit the other motorcycle. The driver of the other motorcycle then fell off as well.
Foster was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.