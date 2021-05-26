Woman pleads guilty in Springfield, Mo. crash that killed 11-year-old girl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor arising from a crash that killed an 11-year-old girl.
Mikaila Koch, 19, admitted Wednesday to careless and imprudent driving.
The crash happened in 2019 on Highway 65 in Springfield where Izabella Lightner died and another person was seriously injured.
Koch was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 200 hours of community service, and two years of probation. She had originally been charged with two felonies.
Court documents say Koch was driving 81 mph just before she rear-ended a car carrying Izabella, her mother, and her sister.
She also acknowledged she was adjusting bags in the car before the crash.