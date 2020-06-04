Woman rescued St. Louis riverfront

1  of  2
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 786 deaths/ 13,767 cases IL: 5,621 deaths/ 123,830 cases.
ST. LOUIS – A woman was rescued from the Mississippi River along the St. Louis Riverfront in downtown Thursday morning.

One person walking nearby noticed the woman in the water caught in the debris field and flagged down a Gateway Arch park ranger for help.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m the St. Louis Fire Department Jack Buck, & Stan Musial boat was dispatched to the area near the Helipad off Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard and saved her as the Coast Guard boat assisted.

She was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. There is no word on how the woman ended up in the river.

