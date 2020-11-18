Woman robbed, carjacked by man with rifle in Hazelwood

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Hazelwood Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and car theft Wednesday morning.
According to police, they responded to a call to investigate a robbery that happened just before 9:50 a.m. at the Finn Apartments on Knoll Creek Drive.
Police say the victim said the suspect flourished a rifle at her, stealing her purse and vehicle.
The suspect is described as a black male about 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and a mask.
The victim noted the suspect had a high-pitched voice.
The victim’s vehicle is a white-colored 2011 Lincoln MKX crossover with a Missouri license plate RF8-H6Y.
The suspect was last seen traveling south on McDonnell Boulevard from The Finn Apartments.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at (314)-838-5000, extension 1.
