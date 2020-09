ST. LOUIS – A woman is injured after crashing near the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. the woman was driving south on Interstate 70 when her car left the highway.

She was thrown from the vehicle which landed on top of her along Interstate 44 and North Broadway. She was rushed to a local hospital.

Police have not released any information her condition.

