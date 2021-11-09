Woman says her sister ID’d wrong man in 1978 Missouri slayings

An attorney with the Missouri Attorney General’s office questions Cecile Simmons during testimony Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. during the evidentiary hearing regarding the innocence of Kevin Strickland, who has been incarcerated for the past 43 years. Strickland has denied any involvement in the 1978 triple murder in Kansas City for which he remains imprisoned. Simmons is the sister of the late Cynthia Douglas, the only eyewitness to the murders. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more witnesses have testified that the only eyewitness to a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City told them that she identified the wrong suspect.

Cecile “Cookie” Simmons testified Tuesday that her sister, Cynthia Douglas, tried to tell prosecutors in the past that Kevin Strickland was not involved in the shootings but she was told it was “too late” to recant her identification.

Douglas’ ex-husband also testified that she told him she identified the wrong man.

The testimony came on the second day of an evidentiary hearing that could lead to Strickland’s release. The current Jackson County prosecutor has said she believes Strickland was wrongly convicted of murders.