Woman sentenced to 180 months for her role in carjacking that led to death of Gus Gus Fun Bus owner

ST. LOUIS- Jana Stowers received a sentence of 180 months in prison for her role in the carjacking that led to the death of Gus Gus Fun Bus owner.

Stowers pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking resulting in the death of Michael Arnold.

Prosecutors say Stowers helped Curtis Alford with the carjacking. She supplied the pepper spray for the incident.

The carjacking took place just after 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in the 700 block of Chestnut Street, less than a block away from the Taste of Downtown STL event.

Mike Arnold – Gus Gus Fun Bus owner

Two women said they were parking their Ford F-150 on the street when they were approached by two Alford and Stowers.

During the vehicle theft, Alford is said to have run over two witnesses, one of whom was identified as Michael Arnold, the Gus Gus owner. Arnold was attempting to record the suspects on his phone prior to being struck.

Arnold died at the hospital a few days later.

Curtis Alford was sentenced to 20 years in prison last week.