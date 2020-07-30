Woman sentenced to life for beating Missouri officer

A 30-year-old central Missouri woman was sentenced to life in prison for severely beating a Rolla police officer.

Nicole Poston, of Rolla, was sentenced Wednesday for an August 2019 beating that left the officer with a traumatic brain injury.

Prosecutors said Poston slipped out of her handcuffs after she was arrested and hit Officer Leann Robertson with them repeatedly.

Poston was found guilty in January of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action. The attack left Robertson with long-term symptoms such as headaches and dizziness.