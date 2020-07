ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot at after a suspect asked her if she had a phone and she replied no.

Police said the incident happened Sunday at 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.

The 28-year-old woman said the suspect drove up next to her in a car, then asked for a phone. She told him no, and then the suspect started shooting at her.

EMS took her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.