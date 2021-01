WASHINGTON — US Senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley, has an opinion article published in the New York Post Sunday. The title of the essay is, "It’s time to stand up against the muzzling of America." Some are asking why the senator is saying he is being censored when he has an article in one of the nation's top publications.

Hawley writes that his book deal was canceled by his publisher, some Democrats are calling for his resignation, and other conservatives are being kicked off social media after the fallout of the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He says that "cancel culture" will only succeed if conservatives let it.