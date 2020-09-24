Woman shot and killed in Benton Park West

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed while on her front porch on Thursday, September 17 at 9:12 p.m.

Police said Rahmeisha Smith, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 3000 block of Utah Place.

The investigation is ongoing.

