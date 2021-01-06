Woman shot and killed in Penrose neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in the Penrose neighborhood Wednesday before 12:30 p.m.
Police said the incident happened outside in the 4400 block of Penrose Street.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
