Woman shot and killed in Penrose neighborhood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space.

ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in the Penrose neighborhood Wednesday before 12:30 p.m.

Police said the incident happened outside in the 4400 block of Penrose Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News